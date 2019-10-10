Spalding pub has licence revoked after drugs found on snooker table and at the bar

A Spalding pub has had its premises licence revoked by South Holland District Council following a failure to address issues with drug usage at the venue taking place over a number of years.

The Black Swan in New Road was in front of the council’s Licensing Panel after a visit by Lincolnshire Police in July 2019 had found high levels of cocaine in different areas of the premises, including in bathroom cubicles, on a snooker table and at the bar.

This inspection was made just 12 months after a previous review of the licence by South Holland District Council, again after police had found high readings of drug usage, following which a number of additional licensing conditions were added to be complied with.

Evidence was given during the latest hearing which showed them to be failing to meet a number of these conditions, including the requirement to introduce and promote a full zero tolerance drugs policy, providing adequate levels of training for staff and being able to evidence that regular and thorough checks were being performed and recorded by staff.

Licence holder John Parr attended the hearing today where the panel ruled that the premises licence should be revoked, subject to appeal, due to a failure to implement the previously imposed conditions and a minimal amount of effort having been shown to resolve the long-standing drug problems at the venue.

The ban on alcohol sales at the premises will come into effect in November, depending on whether an appeal is lodged. For more information on licensing laws and regulations, visit www.sholland.gov.uk/Licensing.