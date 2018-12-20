Spalding man’s death ‘unexplained’ as road remains closed for police investigation

A man found seriously injured on a Spalding street has died, police have confirmed.

The man was found in Broad Street, Spalding, this morning.

Police are investigating the incident

His death is being treated as unexplained.

The road remains closed and a scene guard is in place as Lincolnshire Police continues its investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The death is being treated as unexplained. Whilst it may be a medical episode we are working to establish if there are any possible suspicious circumstances.

“The report came in at 6.32am this morning. We are appealing to anyone who saw anything relevant at this time in the Broad Street area to call 101 with incident reference 49 of December 20.”

