Spalding man fined for fly-tipping rubbish

A Spalding man has been fined more than £1,000 after waste from his home was fly-tipped when he paid for it to be removed.

Robert Feodor of Teagans Close was identified by the Council after evidence of his details was found among the fly-tipped waste. The case was heard at Boston Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 August, where in his absence Mr Feodor was charged under the Environmental Protection Act for failing in his duty of care when disposing of domestic waste.

The fly-tip, which occurred in a ditch on Dozen’s Bank in Pode Hole, consisted of 12 refuse bags of domestic waste, a divan bed and mattress and a flat-screen TV. When questioned Mr Feodor admitted that the waste belonged to him, with the exception of the TV, and claimed that he had paid an indiviudal to remove the items but had not checked if they had a valid waste carrier license and could not provide their name or details.

He was found guilty by Magistrates, who handed him a fine of £500, alongside costs of £585.12 for investigation and clean-up and a victim surcharge of £50. The total amount payable was £1,135.12.

Cllr Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council portfolio holder for place, said: “Fly-tipping is a crime which we will not tolerate in South Holland. Whether you are the person or business dumping the waste, or if you are just looking to cut corners and save a few pounds by using an individual who cannot produce a waste carrier license, you are at risk of being caught, prosecuted and presented with a fine that will cost much more than you ever stood to save.

“Our Enforcement Officers work hard to tackle this important issue and bring the offenders to justice, and results such as this send an important message that we will continue to take action and not let people get away with blighting our towns, villages and countryside.”

Fly-tipping can be reported through South Holland District Council’s website, along with other environmental and anti-social behaviour issues, by visiting www.sholland.gov.uk/reportit.