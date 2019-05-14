Spalding man charged with possessing imitation firearm after police close town centre following gun report

A man from Spalding has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm after police closed the town centre.

Lincolnshire Police were called at 9.32am yesterday (Monday) to a report of a man who had what looked like a gun in his back pocket.

Armed police

Spalding Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “As a result of this report, Lincolnshire Police firearms officers contained and searched a premises on Winsover Road.

“In order to ensure that we could carry this out safely, we closed that part of Winsover Road to vehicles and pedestrians. We arrested four men from the location and recovered an imitation firearm.

“As a result we charged a 21-year-old man with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place. The three men arrested have been released without charge.

“Whilst I appreciate that this must have been worrying for residents of Spalding, I ask that people keep in mind that the weapon located was an imitation firearm. We had no way of knowing at the time of the report whether this a real firearm which is why we took the matter so seriously, deployed specialist officers to the scene and closed the area.

“I am sorry for the inconvenience that this may have caused, but when we deal with these types of incidents our number one priority is keeping everyone safe.

“I hope that residents are reassured that we take these matters so seriously and the good news is that we have taken another weapon off the streets which looked like a viable firearm.”

Kacper Malkiewicz (21) of Cross Street, Spalding, has been charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place. He has been bailed to appear at Boston Magistates’ Court on June 19.