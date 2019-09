A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with murdering a teenager who died from injuries he suffered as a baby.

John Doak, of Delgate Avenue, Spalding, has been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of murdering Jack Mitchell, who died in 2016 at the age of 15, Essex Police said.

A post-mortem examination found that Jack had died from a pulmonary infection and pneumonia as a result of brain injuries he suffered as a baby.