Smokers fined for dropping cigarette butts in Peterborough city centre

More than a dozen smokers caught dropping cigarette butts in Peterborough city centre have been fined at court.

A total of 14 people were handed a bill of £440 by Peterborough Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) after they were caught by officers dropping the cigarettes on the floor.

All 14 were caught at the beginning of August and were given the chance to pay an £80 fixed penalty notice - however they still had not paid up, and the cases were brought to court.

None of the 14 turned up for the hearing, or indicated a plea by post, but Magistrate Alan Jones found all 14 of them guilty in their absence.

They were all fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £180 and a £30 victim surcharge - which goes to a general pool of money to help all victims of crime.

The 14 were: Steven Astley, of St Paul's Road, Peterborough; Justinas Belkevic of Midland Road, Peterborough; Christine Bines, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough; Leeann Binley, of Capthorne Close, Peterborough; Monika Jones, of Brynmore, Peterborough; Emma Louise, of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough; Armalis Mantas, of Cobden Street, Peterborough; Teresa McAllester of Weedon Close, Peterborough; William McLinchey, of Anchor Court, Peterborough; Doru Nicolae of Lincoln Road, Peterborough; Gabor Uveges of Freston, Peterborough; Hajnalka Varadi of Freston, Peterborough; Wieslaw Wiacek of Paynels, Peterborough and Kerry Wright, of Milton Road, Peterborough.