Six year prison sentence for man who left victim unconscious before driving off

A man has been jailed after he knocked a man unconscious, leaving him requiring emergency treatment.

Ben Matthews (32) was walking along Hills Road in Cambridge on the evening of June 18 last year when he began arguing with the man, who is in his 40s.

Ben Matthews

The argument became heated and Matthews punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, before driving off.

A few minutes later he drove back to the scene, where the victim had stayed, and the argument continued. Matthews punched him again, causing him to fall to the ground, hit his head on the concrete and suffer serious injuries.

Walking away, Matthews shouted: “Keep coming near me I will hurt you bruv, I hurt people for fun.”

Officers driving by saw the victim lying unconscious and rushed to give him first aid. During their enquiries a member of the public told them he had witnessed and filmed the fight.

The stun gun Matthews was found with

Matthews was arrested a week later after he was identified through the video.

The court heard Matthews was bailed but was arrested again on October 11 after being searched by officers in Wycliffe Road, Cambridge. When they tried to handcuff him he struggled, causing minor injuries to one officer. A stun gun, designed to look like a torch, was found in his pocket.

Matthews, of Armitage Way, Cambridge, previously pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a prohibited weapon.

On Friday (June 21) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

DC Ciaron Hickey said: “Matthews may not have intended to hurt the victim to the extent he did, but his actions left him needing emergency treatment with long term injuries.

“He has repeatedly shown he is a dangerous man and the fact he was walking around with a stun gun in his pocket is extremely concerning.”