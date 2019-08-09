Six shotguns surrendered to Cambridgeshire police during firearm amnesty

Six shotguns and an antique pistol were among the weapons surrendered during a firearm amnesty in Cambridgeshire.

Along with the shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were also handed in to police as part of the two-week national firearms amnesty which ended on Sunday.

More than 300 rounds of rifle and shotgun ammunition were also recovered, together with six air weapons, a can of pepper spray and some blank firing replicas.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: “I’m pleased that we have managed to take a number of firearms out of public circulation. Whilst gun crime is very low in Cambridgeshire, the national campaign is a great opportunity to stop guns falling into the wrong hands.

“We are pleased to have been able to offer a way for anyone with an unwanted firearm in their possession to dispose of it safely.”

During the amnesty residents could hand in weapons and ammunition without prosecution - but any surrendered weapons found to be linked to criminal activity will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “Fortunately there is very little gun-related crime in Cambridgeshire.

“As part of wider crime prevention and reduction initiatives, this firearms surrender campaign can only help make the county safer and continue to keep this type of crime low.”