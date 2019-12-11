Six people stopped trying to take drugs into Spalding nightclub - 43 others refused entry

Police prevented six people from entering a nightclub in Spalding after they were caught with drugs.

Officers recently took part in an exercise at XO Nightclub in Westlode Street which saw half a dozen clubbers voluntarily interviewed after attempting to take drugs including amphetamine and cocaine into the club.

Moreover, 43 others were turned away from the club by its management after high readings were detected by drug itemiser machines.

Police officers from Lincolnshire Police’s licensing team were joined at the venue by Special Constables and officers from South Holland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) to carry out the enforcement after being invited by the management of the club who promote a zero-tolerance on drug use.

The machines are calibrated to test for a range of drugs including cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamine and work by analysing swabs taken from hands.

Sergeant Rick Mosley of the South Holland NPT said: “We were really pleased to get this invitation from a nightclub which is clearly very conscious about this issue and wants to minimise the chances of drug taking or dealing, violence or other issues within the club.

“Club-goers were really positive about the checks we were carrying out and I hope we gave them confidence that they could enjoy a safe night out.”

Matt Clark, owner of XO, said: “We have since our inception over 15 years ago held the safety of visitors to our club as paramount. The fact that Lincolnshire Police was able to provide officers for this operation is hugely appreciated, and our team were happy to work alongside them in order to uphold crime prevention at the venue. We look forward to similar operations in the future.”