Six people rescued from lorry near Peterborough arrested on suspicion of immigration offences

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a lorry driver heard voices and banging from his trailer.

The trailer was parked outside of Stibbington Diner on Old Great North Road, with police being called to the scene at about 6.40pm on Tuesday (August 7).

Five adults and a teenager were found inside the lorry and were treated by the ambulance service for dehydration.

All six were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and are now in the care of the immigration department.