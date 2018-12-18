Six members of the banned neo-Nazi terror group National Action, including March man and a couple who named their son Adolf, have been jailed

A March man is one of six people jailed today for being members of the banned extreme right wing neo-Nazi group National Action.

Daniel Bogunovic, aged 27 of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, Adam Thomas, aged 22, and 38-year-old Claudia Patatas - both of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire - were all found guilty on 12 November. Joel Wilmore, aged 24 of Bramhall Moor Lane, Stockport, Darren Fletcher, aged 28 of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton and Nathan Pryke, aged 27 of Dartford Road, March, all previously admitted their membership.

Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas also posed with their newborn son standing next to a Swastika flag while wearing Ku Klux Klan robes.

The white supremacist couple intended to wage a "holy war” against black people, Jews, Asians and homosexuals.

They also stockpiled an arsenal of deadly weapon at their home in Banbury, Oxon., which was decorated in Nazi and Ku Klux Klan memorabilia.

The court heard Fletcher recorded a sick video showing him teaching his toddler daughter how to do a Nazi salute.

All six were charged with being members of a proscribed terrorist organisation - namely National Action (NA).

Patatas was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court today (Tue) after being found guilty of being an NA member.

Thomas was caged for six years and six months after he was convicted of possessing the Anarchy Cookbook, a bomb-making instruction manual, and being a member of NA.

Wilmore admitted the same charges and was sentenced to five years and 10 months behind bars.

Bogunvic was found guilty of being a member after the court heard he belonged to the “Inner” group on the encrypted chat platform Telegram.

He was jailed for six years and four months while Pryke was handed five years and five months.

Fletcher, who also pleaded guilty to five breaches of his criminal anti-social behaviour order, was sentenced to a total of five years in prison.

Sentencing, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said: "National Action is a terrorist organisation.

“It’s aims and objectives are the overthrow of democracy in this country by serious violence and murder, and the imposition of a Nazi-style state which would eradicate whole sections of society by violence and murder.

During the seven-week trial, the court heard for Thomas and Patatas met online in November 2016 before moving in together the following April.

Photographs from their "family album" show Thomas cradling his newborn son named after Hitler while dressed in hooded white KKK robes.

The fascist pair can also be seen smiling for another snap with the baby, who was born in late 2017, while proudly displaying a Swastika flag.

They joined National Action after being "fuelled by hatred and division" and engaged in a "terror born out of a fanatical and tribal belief in white supremacy."

They attended meetings of the far-right group, formed in 2013, prior to it being banned in December 2016.

The group was outlawed by the Government after members celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by Thomas Mair earlier that year.

Despite being banned, the group launched what it called "White Jihad".

Transcripts of encrypted Telegram chat messages following the ban showed Thomas and Patatas were still active members despite the ban.

Portuguese Patatas, a wedding photographer, used the chat platform to message to Fletcher saying “all Jews must be put to death”.

Patatas, who has a black sun SS symbol tattooed on her back, also revealed she once celebrated Hitler's birthday by eating a cake with his face drawn on icing.

She wrote: “I did struggle to slice his face. Adolf is life.”

Meanwhile Thomas called on refugees to be gassed, black people to be killed and Chinese people to be turned into biofuel.

He also said homosexuals and mixed-race children should be stoned to death, beheaded and hanged.

Thomas wrote: "We could slaughter billions of non-whites no problem, we are superior....Personally all I want is a white homeland.

“I don’t accept anyone who isn’t 100 per cent white."

The messages from the chat group 'TripleK Mafia' were found by police on a mobile phone seized from National Action Midlands leader Alex Deakin.

In April this year Deakin, 24, was jailed for eight years for being a member of National Action and terror charges.

When counter terror police raided their home they found Nazi flags, Ku Klux Klan robes and a variety of fascist memorabilia including Swastika cushions and pastry cutters.

The couple even had racist Christmas cards - including one bearing a picture of KKK members and the message “May All Your Christmasses Be White”.

Newspaper cuttings about Norwegian far-Right mass murderer Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, were also kept in their living room.

Prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC told the court: "National Action is a group of vehement neo-Nazis, glorifying Hitler and the Third Reich.

"Openly and aggressively Nazi, National Action is anti-black, anti-Semitic, anti-Islamic and anti-gay.

"The world into which this case will take you is a world in which any right-thinking person would wish did not exist.

"All the defendants in this case were cut from the same National Action cloth. They were fanatical, highly motivated, energetic and closely linked."