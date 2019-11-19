Six charged with affray following death of Peterborough dad

Six people have been charged with affray after a Peterborough dad died from a head injury.

Glenn Boocock, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was found dead at his home on June 18 this year after he failed to arrive at work.

The 37 year old suffered a head injury on June 6 after police said he had been involved in an incident outside O’Neills pub, in Broadway, Peterborough at about 1.30am. Six men have now been charged with affray in relation to the incident.

The head injury was not reported and Mr Boocock attended hospital that morning but discharged himself before all checks had been completed.

Mr Boocock then visited hospital on another occasion before also attending a walk-in clinic.

A post-mortem at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, June 20 determined Mr Boocock died as a result of a traumatic head injury.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “There was no evidence to show a direct assault on Mr Boocock and therefore no charges could be brought for an assault. However, there is evidence of an affray in which he sustained the fatal injury.”

The six men to be charged with affray are: Gavin Chappell, (34) of Orchard Mews, Peterborough, Gary Gibbs, (33) of Sapperton, Peterborough, Damian Narciso, (32) of Sandpaper Drive, Peterborough, Miles Willcox, (24) of no fixed abode, Billy Hilliam, (39) of Paston Ridings, Peterborough and Jamie Spires, (28) of no fixed abode.

Chappell, Gibbs, Hilliam and Spires all pleaded guilty to affray on October 24.

Narciso and Willcox pleaded not guilty, and will appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, November 21. The other four have been bailed to appear at the same court on a date to be confirmed.