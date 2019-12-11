Sightings of ‘murdered’ man reported to police

Police have received reports of sightings of a Lithuanian man they believed had been murdered four years ago.

Two weeks ago today detectives investigating the disappearance of Ricardas Puisys re-launched an appeal to find him.

Ricardas Puisys

Ricardas, who was 35 at the time he went missing, was last seen at his place of work at Nightlayer Leek Company in Dean Drove, Iretons Way, Chatteris, on September 26, 2015.

RELATED: Man in Cambridgeshire bodiless murder investigation may be alive

Despite multiple public appeals to find him, police have been unable to trace him and believe he may have been murdered. That was until last summer when a Facebook account was set up in Ricardas’ name and photographs of who officers believe to be Ricardas were posted.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Since my most recent appeal, several members of the public have come forward with information about potential sightings of Ricardas in the Wisbech and King’s Lynn areas.

“My team are following up all leads in a bid to locate Ricardas, if he is in fact alive. However, I am still asking for people to come forward if they have any information whatsoever about where Ricardas may be.”

Anyone with information can submit it online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020115C09-PO1 (English) or https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020115C09-PO2 (Lithuanian).

If you would prefer to speak to someone directly call 101 and quote Operation Laysan or dial 01480 425883, but note this number is not monitored 24 hours a day.

However, you will be able to leave a voice message and a member of the enquiry team will call you back. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.