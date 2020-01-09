Shoplifters jailed after failing to make a clean getaway after stealing toothbrush heads in Peterborough

A pair of shoplifters’ brush with the law ended in prison after they were jailed for stealing toothbrush heads.

Gimi Constantin and Georgina Zidaru-Costache travelled from Bristol before stealing from Boots in Queensgate, Peterborough on January 2.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

This week the pair appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where they were jailed for seven days.

They both admitted stealing 26 packets of Oral B toothbrush heads, and a box of make up, worth a total of £566.75.

The pair were also ordered to pay £50 costs each.

The duo were joined in court in the new year by a number of shoplifters and thieves, who were unable to get away with their loot, which had been grabbed from shop shelves and garden sheds.

Tanya Rome was jailed for 26 weeks, after admitting stealing from Boots in Peterborough.

She stole Ted Baker toiletries worth £237 on September 17.

Along with admitting the offence, she also admitted breaching a suspended sentence, given to her just six weeks earlier, after she stole clothes worth £914 from John Lewis. She had been given a 13 week sentence, suspended for 12 months in July, and the sentence was imposed in full - with another 13 weeks, to be served consecutively, added for her latest theft.

Sara Nae (31) of Dore Road, Leicester and Nadia Cimpeanu (24) of Mere Road, Leicester both admitted taking goods worth £1,443 from John Lewis in Queensgate.

Cimpeanu was fined £120, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85, while Nae was ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.

Eleaner Watson (23) of Wellington Street admitted carrying out six shop thefts in the space of a month.

Watson stole alcohol worth £100.50 from Tesco on January 3, and vodka worth £72.50 from the same store the following day.

She carried out four thefts at Boots in the space of a week - taking baby milk worth £65 on both December 12 and December 13, make up worth £240 on December 15 and make up worth £160 on December 18. When she appeared at court, she also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody.

She was ordered to pay £305 compensation to Boots and £100.50 to Tesco, and was also ordered to take part in a Mental Health Treatment programme for 10 sessions, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days.

Nathan MacMillan tried to get away with stationary from two Queensgate stores - taking £135.45 worth of goods from Smiggle, and £230.50 worth of goods from Paperchase on March 28 2018. He was fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs after admitting both thefts.

Nathan Smith (21) of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work - and pay more than £2,000 in compensation - after admitting a range of thefts.

He stole tools and garden ornaments worth £500 in Chatteris on March 25 last year, house bricks from a property in Chatteris on New Year’s Eve, and fishing tackle from a property in March on October 15. He also attempted to steal motor batteries from a property in March on August 4. He also admitted a breach of a community order. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200 for the garden tools and ornaments, £100 for the bricks, and £1,750 for the fishing tackle.