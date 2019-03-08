Shoplifter who targeted same Peterborough B&M store three times jailed

A man who shoplifted three times from the same shop in Peterborough has been jailed.

Michael Thornton (39) of no known address was first caught on June 16 last year when he attempted to leave B&M, in Boongate, with £120 worth of vacuum cleaners. He was challenged and the goods were recovered.

A different B&M store in Peterborough

Then on November 4 he successfully managed to leave the shop with a 12 can case of Fosters beer, two board games and a three pack of gloves.

Just a week later he managed to leave the shop undetected, this time with two Bluetooth speakers worth around £40.

Yesterday (Thursday, March 7) at Peterborough Crown Court he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop and breach of a suspended sentence, and was jailed for 40 weeks.

PC Fran Draper said: “We take theft seriously, no matter what or how much is taken. Thornton clearly would have continued taking as much as he could get away with had he not been caught.”