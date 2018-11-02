Shoplifter jailed for theft spree

A prolific Peterborough shoplifter has been jailed after stealing from three shops less than a month after she was released from prison.

Michelle Blades (36) of Hallaton Road, Dogsthorpe, was released from jail on October 1 - but stole from the Co-op on October 21, Boots on October 24 and The Range on October 29.

On Wednesday she pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told she had been recalled to prison as a result of the offences, and was due for release on November 14. But Magistrate Peter Waterfield jailed her for 20 weeks - with the new sentence starting on her previously scheduled release date.

She will also have to pay compensation of £50 to both Boots and the Co-op. The goods she took from The Range were recovered.