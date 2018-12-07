Shop staff held at gunpoint in armed robbery at Gedney Hill

Shop staff were held at gunpoint during an armed robbery in Gedney Hill last night.

At around 9pm On Thursday December 6 a man entered the McColl’s Shop on Hillgate in Gedney Hill and threatened a member of staff with a shotgun. No one was injured. The man made off with a quantity of cash.

Do you recognise this man?

He is believed to have left the area in a small blue vehicle, possibly a Peugeot 306.

The man is described white, around 5’8” tall. At the time he was wearing a dark coloured top with grey jogging bottoms.

It is believed that the vehicle involved may have been in collision with a lamppost on the B1166 near to the junction of Lutton Gate, shortly after the robbery.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Hillgate area of Gedney around 9pm last night, and also the area of the collision, to come forward if they think they have any information, no matter how small they think it may be to make contact.