Shock as body found on Cambridgeshire road

A road was shut for several hours after a body was discovered.

Police closed Cromwell Road just after 7am after a member of the public found the man’s body in bushes.

The ambulance service was also called.

The road was closed for more than three hours while police investigated.

A police spokeswoman said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Official identification has not yet taken place, but the police spokeswoman said the discovery is not being linked to the disappearance of Peterborough man Michael Smith.