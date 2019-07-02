Shock and sadness at Peterborough murder scene

Residents spoke of their shock and horror after hearing a woman had been stabbed to death in a Peterborough street.

Crowds gathered at either end of Cromwell Road throughout the morning as police had set up a large cordon.

Police attend a stabbing at Cromwell Road near to the junction with Lime tree Avenue. EMN-190207-102224009

The cordon was the main topic of conversation in the area, with rumours and whispers flying round about what had happened in the house - but when police officially confirmed one woman had been killed, and another woman and a boy had been seriously injured, residents were still shocked and saddened by the news.

One man, who said he had lived in the area since the 1970s, said: “It has always been a peaceful street, certainly since we have been here. We have never seen this kind of trouble.

“It is so sad to hear what has happened. I can’t believe it.

“The community is so tight knit here, I think it will hit a lot of people hard.”

More: Everything we know about the Peterborough murder

Another man, who said his name was Mark, added: “I’m speechless. Its a shock a surprise. It is such a nice community down here. Its such a shock it happened in this neighbourhood.

“My thoughts are with the little boy.”

The cordon caused delays on the road outside the cordon, as drivers stopped to look at what was happening. While police moved drivers on quickly, queues quickly formed, made of interested onlookers.

One man, who lived inside the area cordoned off by police, said he had not heard anything. He said: “I woke up at 8.30am, and saw this. It is not really a surprise down here though, there is always something in this area.”

Scenes of crime officers wearing white forensic suits were seen going into the house at the centre of the cordon, while two officers stood guard by the front of the property. Other officers were posted at either side of the cordon, stopping people going into the cordon, and signing residents who were leaving the area out.

Detectives were carrying out door to door investigations, focusing on properties opposite the scene of the incident, while others were seen in neighbouring streets.