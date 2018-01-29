Sex offender who escaped Peterborough prison to appear in court on fresh charge

A prisoner who escaped from HMP Peterborough on Friday evening has been charged and will appear in court tomorrow.

Gintautas Urbonas, 51, has been charged with escaping lawful custody and has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday, January 30).

Urbonas, who was serving a 12-year sentence for offences including attempted rape, battery and sexual assault, was arrested at an address in Peterborough shortly after midnight this morning (Monday, January 29).

Five other people, two men and three women, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are also in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A police spokeswoman said: "We should be in a position to update on the other arrests in the morning."