Sex offender who assaulted Ramsey woman and emptied her account after meeting online is jailed

A sex offender who assaulted a woman and emptied her bank account just weeks after meeting her online has been jailed.

Oliver Davenport, 42, moved in with his victim, a 45-year-old woman, a short time after meeting her online and in contravention of his conditions of release from a prison sentence for failing to adhere to sexual offender requirements.

Davenport had called her to say he was at the train station to pay her a surprise visit. However, when she went to pick him up he had bags with him and moved into her home in Ramsey.

After a few days of living together, Davenport became violent, grabbing the woman, shouting in her face and even biting her.

The victim shared her bank details with Davenport so he could get money for fuel, but he then emptied her account completely without permission.

She also lent him £350, which he failed to pay back.

Not long after Davenport moved in, the woman also noticed some expensive jewellery had gone missing from her home, including a £4000 Tiffany ring.

Finally, she discovered letters detailing Davenport’s prison release date and conditions, stating he must reside at a property in Accrington and inform probation workers of any new relationships.

At a hearing earlier this month, Davenport, of Drewry Lane, Derby, pleaded guilty to common assault, theft and failure to comply with sex offender notification requirements. He was sentenced to one year and 30 weeks in prison at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (23 July).

DC Tania Weston, who investigated, said: “Davenport is a manipulative individual who exploited the victim’s kind nature.

“He abused her both physically and financially. Not only this, he broke the conditions of his release by moving into a new address and starting a relationship. I am glad justice has been done for the victim.”