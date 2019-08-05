Sex offender jailed after failing to tell police he was leaving the country

A man has been jailed after failing to comply with requirements as part of the Sexual Offences Act.

Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month.

Court news

The 56-year-old was convicted of sexual assault in March last year. He was sentenced to a community order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years, requiring him to notify police of any foreign travel outside the UK for any period of time.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 3) where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment.

Sgt Mark Rabel, from the Ely Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Jagielo was given this order so we were able to monitor his activity for a fixed period of time. It’s in place for the public’s protection and breaching it is a serious offence.”