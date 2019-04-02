Sex offender caught with explicit cartoon content

A sex offender has been convicted of possessing explicit cartoon images of a sexual nature.

Police visited Sean William’s home at Townsend Road, Needingworth, east of Huntingdon, unannounced on November 20, 2017, as part of checks to ensure he was complying with a sexual harm prevention order imposed a year previous.

They found he had a mobile phone and discovered it had been used to access Hentai images, many of which included animations of young children.

It also contained 19 prohibited images that were also animated.

Williams (34) admitted possession of a prohibited image of a child and was on Friday (March 29) sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, at Cambridge Crown Court. He was also ordered to complete 50 days of rehabilitation activity.

Jacqueline Bremner, the officer in charge of the case, said that; “Williams knew he shouldn’t have been accessing such content and was surprised when we attended an unscheduled visit to his residence.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare’s Law and Sarah’s Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website here. (https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Serious-sexual-offences-and-rape/Sex-offenders-register)