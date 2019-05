Several people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47.

The two collision at the Guyhirn roundabout was late last night (Wednesday), with police called at 11.45pm.

One of the cars involved in the crash. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police said: "A number of persons have been taken to hospital with injuries.

"Did you witness this collision or the driving prior to it? Please call 101 and quote incident 559 of May 15.