Seven arrests - including a 15-year-old boy - as police tackle drug dealing in Peterborough

Five men and two boys - including a 15-year-old lad - have been arrested in Peterborough as part of a nationwide crackdown on ‘county lines’ drug dealers.

The seven arrests in the city were among 13 across Cambridgeshire. Along with the seven arrests, police seized crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth about £1,200, along with £600 in cash.

In Cambridge four men and two teenage boys were arrested and crack cocaine and heroin worth about £730 was seized, along with £2,576 in cash.

Over the week activity included warrants at addresses, visits to vulnerable people including those at risk of cuckooing, and engagement with those who are being exploited by county lines networks.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “Drug networks, and in particular county lines, bring a whole host of criminality to our county, including violence and exploitation which I have set as priorities for us as a force to tackle. The constabulary has been on the front foot in tackling county lines and the intensification week is just a snap shot of the activity we have been conducting. I can reassure the community this work will not stop.

“We have seen some excellent work from local policing teams during this week of action and we will continue to be relentless in our approach to making Cambridgeshire a hostile environment for criminals to operate in, making our county a safer place.

“The public have a vital role to play in building the information and intelligence picture and I am grateful to all those who have come forward to enable us to continue to target those who operate in the drugs environment.”

Across the country there were more than 500 arrests, while £312,649 in cash and 46 weapons were seized.

For more information about drug networking visit the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Drug-networking.

Anyone with information about drug networking or exploitation is encouraged to report to police either online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. Alternatively contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Details of the arrests:

Peterborough

- 21-year-old man from Huntingdon – arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, released under investigation

- 22-year-old man from London – arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of cannabis, released under investigation

- 23-year-old man from Peterborough – arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, released under investigation

- Jordan Brissett, 19, no fixed abode – charged with possession of cannabis, bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 31 May

- 17-year-old boy from Peterborough – arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, referred to the Youth Offending Service (YOS)

- 19-year-old boy from Peterborough – arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, released with no further action

- 15-year-old boy from Peterborough – arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, released under investigation

Cambridge:

- 34-year-old man from Hackney – arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, released under investigation

- 15-year-old boy from Luton – charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ court on 15 May

- Fabian Ilo, 18, of Romford Road, London – charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property, breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO), being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 17 May

- 16-year-old boy from Ilford – charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 17 May

- Ilir Baleci, 18, of Fleetwood Road, Slough, – charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 17 May

- 28-year-old man from Cambridge – arrested for possession with intent to supply cannabis, released under investigation