Serious sexual assault on woman cyclist in Peterborough

Police are appealing for information following a serious sexual assault on a woman in Peterborough this morning (Sunday, April 14).

The victim, who is in her 20s, was cycling along Park Road, near to Elizabeth Court, at about 3am when she was assaulted.

The offender is described as a white man with very short brown hair, who was also on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the offence is urged to contact police either by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote incident 86 of 14 April or call 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger.