Series of overnight vehicle thefts in Peterborough as police reveal ‘suspicious activity’ in Woodston concerns

Police have revealed there were a number of thefts from vehicles in Peterborough overnight.

In three of the thefts wallets and cash were taken.

There have been a series of overnight vehicle thefts

The thefts took place in:

. Vermont Grove, Fletton & Woodston ward (Incident number: 35/20866/19)

. Whitehead Drove, Fengate (35/20870/19)

. Gildenburgh Avenue, Eastfield (35/20908/19)

. Forty Acre Road, Fengate (35/20967/19)

. Star Road, Eastgate (35/20751/19)

. Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe (35/20863/19).

Police have also revealed that they are aware of concerns being shared on social media around suspicious activity in the Woodston area.

Crime prevention officer for Peterborough Amanda Large said: “In order for us to be able to tackle any issues these need to be reported to us so we can build up a picture of what has happened and target those responsible.

“You can report information or concerns to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, call us on 101 or dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”