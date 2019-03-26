Series of overnight vehicle thefts in Peterborough as police reveal ‘suspicious activity’ in Woodston concerns

Police have revealed there were a number of thefts from vehicles in Peterborough overnight.
In three of the thefts wallets and cash were taken.
The thefts took place in:
. Vermont Grove, Fletton & Woodston ward (Incident number: 35/20866/19)
. Whitehead Drove, Fengate (35/20870/19)
. Gildenburgh Avenue, Eastfield (35/20908/19)
. Forty Acre Road, Fengate (35/20967/19)
. Star Road, Eastgate (35/20751/19)
. Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe (35/20863/19).
Police have also revealed that they are aware of concerns being shared on social media around suspicious activity in the Woodston area.
Crime prevention officer for Peterborough Amanda Large said: “In order for us to be able to tackle any issues these need to be reported to us so we can build up a picture of what has happened and target those responsible.
“You can report information or concerns to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, call us on 101 or dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”