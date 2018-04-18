Serial Peterborough drink driver jailed after being caught yet again

A MAN who was caught drink driving for a third time has been jailed.

On Saturday (April 14) officers were investigating reports of a suspicious incident in Havelock Drive, Peterborough, when they noticed Paulius Paskevicius drive along the road and park.

Officers went to speak to Paskevicius, 23, and noticed a strong smell of alcohol. A roadside test showed a reading of 83ug per 100ml of breath; more than double the drink drive limit.

Further investigations revealed Paskevicius, of Havelock Drive, had no insurance and was disqualified from driving.

On Monday, April 17, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Paskevicius pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, with an additional 12 weeks from a previous suspended sentence for drink driving added, to be served consecutively. He was also disqualified from driving for five years.

PC Mohammed Haleem said: “Paskevicius has shown a complete disregard for the safety of other road users by persistently drink driving.

“Drink driving is completely irresponsible and puts lives at risk. It significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious, or even fatal, collision.”