Serial drink driver admits causing crash which killed Peterborough mum

A serial drink driver who caused a crash which left a mum dead and two young children seriously injured has admitted his role in the horrific crash.

Adam White was behind the wheel of a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van which collided with the Peugeot 3008 being driven by Katy Cunningham on the A16 near Crowland on January 23 last year.

Katy Cunningham

Mrs Cunningham, of Temple Grange, Peterborough was killed, while daughter Freya (11) was left in a critical condition. Freya’s brother, Zak, was also seriously injured, as was the driver of a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Viva. White also needed hospital treatment.

On Monday (January 6) White (39) of Accacia Avenue, Spalding, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It was White’s second court appearance in relation to the tragic incident, after appearing before magistrates in December. At the earlier court hearing Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, told the court, police took blood samples after the crash from White, and a back calculation showed at the time of the collision he had a reading of 178ugs in 100ml of blood - more than three times the limit.

Mr Beaumont also said White had been convicted four times previously of either drink driving or failing to provide a specimen to police, as well as having a conviction for driving while disqualified - and had even been caught drink driving months after the fatal incident, when Mr Beaumont said he had been caught drinking from a wine bottle at a car wash while behind the wheel - with a child in the back of the car.

Zak and Freya

Following the crash, Katy’s family released tributes to her. They said: “Katy was a devoted mum, loving sister, wonderful aunt and an amazing friend to us all.

“She was a shining light and will be greatly missed, especially by her two beautiful children.”

A number of events were organised to raise money for Zak and Freya.

The money raised was put towards surgery for the children and their recovery, with the rest put into a trust fund.

White will appear at Peterborough Crown Court on January 16 for sentencing.

Campaign for sentence review

Last year the Peterborough Telegraph launched a campaign calling for tougher sentences for drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs. The campaign was backed by family members of killer drivers.

Currently, the maximum sentence is 14 years . In 2017 the Government revealed plans to increase the maximum term to include a life sentence, but have not confirmed when the plans will become law.