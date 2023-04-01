Sentimental jewellery worth thousands stolen from Peterborough pensioner's home

Detectives are appealing for information after burglars targeted a Peterborough home before fleeing with sentimental jewellery worth more than £3,000.

The house in Harlton Close, Stanground, was burgled between 1.30pm on Saturday (25 March) and 9am on Monday (27 March).

The house was ransacked and jewellery worth about £3,500 was stolen, along with £500 and €350 in cash.

Some of the items that have been stolen

DC George Corney said: “This burglary has left the victim, an elderly woman in her 70s, very shaken and upset.

“Many of the items stolen from her home were of sentimental value. Alongside the jewellery - which was stolen while still inside a grey cast-iron safe - the victim’s passport, family birth certificates and other personal items were also taken.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the times stated to get in touch with us.”

Items stolen include: 9-carat gold charm bracelet with charms including a policeman’s helmet, a pair of scissors, a cat, a dog and a dreamcatcher, Waterford glass crystal cross necklace (an example of which is pictured), 9-carat gold necklace with “Nan” on it, 9-carat gold dropped crucifix earrings, Butterfly necklace with blue gemstones in it, Silver small thrupenny bit ring (an example of which is pictured), Pink beaded bracelet, Silver chain with a heart, Silver pearl drop necklace and earrings, Equilibrium sparkle necklace, Chapelle ring with green and white stones, 9ct hooped earrings, Three silver studs, Five silver watches (one with a pink strap), Silver and black rope chain and bracelet, New bottle of Charlie perfume, New bottle of Beyonce perfume, British Passport, Birth certificates and death certificates, Glenfiddich 1L bottle of whiskey, Smirnoff 1L bottle of vodka, A brown and beige coloured “suedette” patchwork bag with V-shaped panels, Silver make up box, and a grey cast-iron safe containing the jewellery, around 1.5 to 2 feet in each dimension.