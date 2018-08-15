Sentimental heirlooms stolen in Whittlesey raid

Images of sentimental jewellery stolen in a raid at a Whittlesey home have been released by police.

The items were among a haul stolen from a home in Millfield Way, Whittlesey, which included three rings, the victim’s 50-year-old engagement ring, her grandmother’s 100 year-old engagement ring and a family heirloom ring dating back to the 19th century. Burglars broke in through a rear door between 10.30am and 4pm on 1 August and stole the items from the victim’s bedroom. Other items stolen include a Steven Brown tote bag, with a multi-coloured cow design, perfume including a bottle of Marc Jacobs Decadence and two bottles of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle perfume, two brass ballet dancer ornaments and a Hudl tablet. DC Sarah Phillips said: “The victims have been left very upset by what has happened as the stolen items have great sentimental value. “I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident, or who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area, to contact police. “I would also appeal to anyone who has been offered to buy any of the jewellery to contact us.”

Bracelets taken in the raid

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A gold ring that was taken

One of the rings which was stolen