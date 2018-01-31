Second Peterborough teenager wanted in connection with kidnap in Paston

Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace a wanted teenager.

Luca D’Agostino, 17, from Peterborough, is wanted in connection with a kidnap.

WANTED: Hamilton Araujo De-Jesus

The offence took place on November, 17, 2017, in Paston, Peterborough.

Det Insp Lucy Thomson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information about D’Agostino’s whereabouts.”

Enquiries continue to locate Hamilton Araujo De-Jesus, 18, from Peterborough, who is also wanted in connection with the same offence and was reported on by the Peterborough Telegraph last week.

Anyone who has seen either teenager or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 01480 425880 or 101 or report information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/515.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.