Second Peterborough leisure venue targeted in same month

Two Peterborough leisure venues were targeted in the same month.

Cambridgeshire police revealed last Friday that two laptops worth more than £1,000 were stolen from the Key Theatre at the Embankment on Tuesday, December 4.

the Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre in Bishop's Road

And today the Peterborough Telegraph has learned that the Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre in Bishop’s Road was also broken into.

Police were contacted at 1.35am on Friday, December 28 with reports of the break in.

Officers, including those trained in forensics, attended the scene but no arrests have been made.

Damage was caused to a window at the premises, but nothing is believed to have been stolen, a police spokesman said.

Both the theatre and fitness centre and pool are operated by Vivacity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/55042/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

