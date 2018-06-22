Second Peterborough gang attack investigated after teenagers kicked, punched and stamped on in unprovoked assault

A second gang attack in Peterborough in a matter of days saw two 15-year-old girls being kicked, punched and having their heads stamped on in an unprovoked assault.

Police are now investigating whether the two attacks are linked after the latest incident in Oundle Road, Woodston, by the cemetery at St Augustine’s Church, on Wednesday evening at around 8pm.

Oundle Road outside St Augustine's Church

The attack was said to have been filmed by one of the gang members.

READ MORE: Victim left battered, bruised and terrified by shocking ‘mob attack’ by 40 youths in Peterborough

A relation of one of the victims said the girl and a friend were picked on by 15 to 20 teenagers, with one carrying a crowbar, and that only the intervention of two strangers saved the girls from serious injuries.

The family member said her relation was accused of giving one of the youths a dirty look, even though she had never met any of them before.

She added: “They were surrounded by 15 to 20 teenagers. Her friend’s head was pulled down to the floor so she tried to help her, but her head was then grabbed and stamped on.

“The couple jumped out of the car and scared the teenagers off - it would have been a hell of a lot of worse if they had not.

“Both of the girls were crying and very scared and this has probably ruined the summer for them.

“They had never seen them before in their lives.”

Fortunately, neither girl suffered serious injuries, but at least one suffered mild concussion.

Police confirmed the assault was unprovoked and is being investigated “along with any possible links” to a previous gang attack on Saturday evening in the city centre which left a teenage girl battered, bruised and terrified.

That attack began at the Queensgate McDonald’s at 8.30pm and ended with a gang of 40 people involved in a fight near the magistrates’ court.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.