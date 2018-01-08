Second boy charged with stabbing teenager in Peterborough

A second boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough.

The 16-year-old, who is from Peterborough, is charged with attempting to murder a 15-year-old boy at the recreation ground in Fulbridge Road on Thursday December 28.



He is also charged with possessing a knife or pointed article in a public place.



Police in Fulbridge Road following the stabbing

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday January 8).

A 17-year-old male appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 4, also charged with the stabbing.

The defendant was remanded in custody and will next appear at Peterborough Crown Court on February 1.





