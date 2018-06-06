Search for driver after fatal crash in Wisbech

The search is continuing for the driver of a car after a fatal collision in Wisbech.

The emergency services were called to a track between Wisbech Road and First Marsh Road shortly after 3pm yesterday to reports a Mercedes had left the road ending up in a ditch.

Police would like to speak to Tadas Sostakas

Tadas Sostakas (37), who was believed to be the driver of the car, left the scene of the collision before the emergency services arrived. Officers believe it is likely he has suffered injuries, although the extent and seriousness are unknown.

The passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. It is not thought anyone else was inside the car.

Police have carried out a number of searches in the area, including foot searches within the immediate vicinity of the crash, with assistance from police dogs and the NPAS (National Police Air Service) helicopter while checking with local hospitals. All enquiries have been negative.

Mr Sostakas was seen on CCTV leaving the scene a short time after the collision and police have released an image of him to assist with the appeal to his whereabouts.

Officers are concerned for his wellbeing and would also like to speak with Mr Sostakas concerning the collision.

He is described as white and was wearing a white and blue t-shirt with dark tracksuit bottoms, socks and no footwear. Witnesses reported seeing him with blood on his top, face and hands and described his clothes as muddied.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Sostakas, or who witnessed a man fitting that description, to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101.