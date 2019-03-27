Scam warning for EU citizens in Peterborough

EU citizens living in Peterborough are being warned about scammers offering to help apply for “settled status” for a fee when the scheme is completely free

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards said some people may be offering this service, but there is no guarantee that they will actually apply on EU citizens’ behalf, while the scammer would also have access to personal information so they could try to steal identities.

From 29th March, EU citizens wishing to remain in the UK after December 2020 need to apply for settled status. This is a free application which can be done online or via an app. Support is available from many local community groups.

To apply for settled status EU citizens will need a valid passport or ID card and more details can be found at www.gov.uk/government/news/home-office-launches-nationwide-campaign-for-eu-settlement-scheme or by searching online for “gov.uk settled status”.

For more information about scams, visit https://cambridgeshireinsight.org.uk/capasp

Anyone receiving scam offers should report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, contact@actionfraud.police.uk or by visiting Action Fraud online.