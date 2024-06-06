Sawtry man banned from town centre with Criminal Behaviour Order following drug offences
Terry Dymoke, 34, of Payne Road, was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 31).
The order will run for five years and imposes strict limits on the 34-year-old’s activities. He must not:
- Enter the area of Huntingdon Town Centre during business trading hours of 8am and 8pm.
- Enter the YMCA in Sheep Market, St Ives
- Enter Payne Road in Sawtry or Langley Road in St Ives.
It follows recent convictions for drug-related offences and anti-social behaviour.
PC James Woore said: “Dymoke’s persistent offending and general anti-social behaviour has caused misery in the community.
“We’re pleased the courts imposed the order, which will provide relief to local businesses and residents. It will also encourage Dymoke to seek the help he needs to get his life on track.”