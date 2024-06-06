Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A Sawtry man has been handed a five-year banning order following anti-social behaviour and drug-related offences across Huntingdonshire.

Terry Dymoke, 34, of Payne Road, was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 31).

The order will run for five years and imposes strict limits on the 34-year-old’s activities. He must not:

- Enter the area of Huntingdon Town Centre during business trading hours of 8am and 8pm.

Terry Dymoke.

- Enter the YMCA in Sheep Market, St Ives

- Enter Payne Road in Sawtry or Langley Road in St Ives.

It follows recent convictions for drug-related offences and anti-social behaviour.

PC James Woore said: “Dymoke’s persistent offending and general anti-social behaviour has caused misery in the community.