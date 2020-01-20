RSPCA horrified after ‘sweet’ Diva the Staffie dumped in Peterborough

An emaciated, urine stained dog was left dumped in Peterborough.

RSPCA inspectors and vets were left horrified when Diva the Staffie was found in Dogsthorpe on January 13.

Diva

She was found by a member of the public who took her to a nearby vets.

Diva, around 10 years old, is severely emaciated and was covered in urine stains on her feet and stomach, but despite her condition she was alert and lively.

Diva is microchipped and the RSPCA are trying to trace the person whose details are registered to the chip.

Diva is now in private boarding care for on-going veterinary treatment and further tests to establish if she has any other underlying health problems.

Diva

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Kathy Hornig is appealing for information to help find the person who may own Diva.

She said: “I was horrified when I first saw Diva as she was so emaciated and she just looks like skin and bone and weighs only 11.9 kg. She was covered in urine stains on her feet and stomach and her nails were long and very sharp.

“Despite this, she is such a sweet girl, very friendly and desperate for affection, she also knows a number of commands and has clearly been trained.

“I am appealing for information to find the owner of Diva and to establish why she has been found in such a shocking condition.

“I would also like to speak to the person who found her, to find out if they have any more information which could help with the investigation.

“Diva is doing well in our care and she will continue to be checked by vets and her health monitored.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.