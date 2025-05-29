RSPCA appeal after dog found deliberately drowned in Peterborough

It is believed that the dog found has been dead for weeks if not months.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a dog was found on a riverbank in Peterborough.

The decomposed body of the dog was found by a member of the public on May 13 on the riverbank at Riverside Mead in Stanground.

The incident was reported to the RSPCA and an officer attended and collected the body.

The harness found by the RSPCA.

It is believed the dog was most likely deliberately drowned as their harness was attached to a large heavy brick stone.

The dog is thought to be a terrier type, possibly female and around five years old.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Maya Thakrar attended the site to remove the body and made local enquiries.

Now the charity is appealing for information from the public and urges anyone who may have seen anything around the area to contact them via their inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01519267.

ARO Maya said: “This was an incredibly distressing discovery for the member of the public and we are grateful to them for reporting this to us.

“Given the items found with the dog it is likely they were probably drowned which is just unthinkably sad.

“We’re urging anyone who may have seen something suspicious to please get in touch with us as we’re keen to find out what happened to this dog.”

The incident was also reported to the police and the crime reference is cc-13053025-0396.

For more information about how to report incident of animal cruelty, please visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/reportaconcern.