Round-up of cases before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

June 24

Masood Ali (41) of Midland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drug - cannabis

Fined £75, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Ilie-Viorel Cimpanu (38) of Norwood Road, March

Guilty plea to breaking notification requirements

Jailed for 22 weeks, suspended 18 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85

Angela Dawson (55) of Clarence Road, Gorleston

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £150, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Ten points on licence

Nigel Kennerley (26) of Coneygree Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage (window pane to value of £250)

Community order - curfew between 9pm and 6am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for three months. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Scott Markillie (41) of North End, Swineshead

Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 23/8/20

Tawanda Moyo (37) of Serjeants Close, Ramsey

Guilty plea to drink driving (90ugs in 100ml of breath)Jailed for six weeks. Victim surcharge £115, disqualified from driving for five years

Vilius Ogunauskas (30) of Tindall Close, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £600 (£300 for each offence), victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 23/05/20

George Radu (31) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months

Egidijus Rocka (43), of Lea Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for four years

Tereasa Ruth (47) of Reubens Yard, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 23/8/20

Sergei Stahu (33) of North End, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (94ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Fined £250, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for two years - can be reduced by six months if course completed by 23/11/20

Blessing Tambula (38) of Lavenham Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (127ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Jordan Wade (23) of The Green, Eltisley

Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 180 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Arunas Zemaitaitis (33) of Cambrian Lane, Corby

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Six points on licence

Ovidijus Barakauskas (27) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Luis Marques De Morais Goncalves (44) of Star Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with a tyre with ply or cord exposed

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Community order - 240 hours unpaid work. Costs £85, victim surcharge £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Thengoliweta Mpoma (29) of Millbank Place, Nottingham

Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 17/4/20

Daniel Syjud (19) of Olive Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £110, victim surcharge £330, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

July 25

Monica Torunska, of Northam Close, Eye Green

Guilty plea to contravening an abatement notice

Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £250, costs £2,187.75

Karol Torunska, of Northam Close, Eye Green

Guilty plea to contravening an abatement notice

Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £250, costs £2,187.75

Erica Wootton-Stamper (40) of Scott Drive, Yaxley

Guilty plea to failing to notify Huntingdonshire District Council of a change in circumstances x2

Fined £22, victim surcharge £30, costs £819

Carolyn Andrews (53) of Pernys Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (82ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 20 months