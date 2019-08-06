Round-up of cases before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

June 24
Masood Ali (41) of Midland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drug - cannabis
Fined £75, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Ilie-Viorel Cimpanu (38) of Norwood Road, March
Guilty plea to breaking notification requirements
Jailed for 22 weeks, suspended 18 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85
Angela Dawson (55) of Clarence Road, Gorleston
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £150, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Ten points on licence
Nigel Kennerley (26) of Coneygree Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage (window pane to value of £250)
Community order - curfew between 9pm and 6am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for three months. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Scott Markillie (41) of North End, Swineshead
Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 23/8/20
Tawanda Moyo (37) of Serjeants Close, Ramsey
Guilty plea to drink driving (90ugs in 100ml of breath)Jailed for six weeks. Victim surcharge £115, disqualified from driving for five years
Vilius Ogunauskas (30) of Tindall Close, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £600 (£300 for each offence), victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 23/05/20
George Radu (31) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months
Egidijus Rocka (43), of Lea Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for four years
Tereasa Ruth (47) of Reubens Yard, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 23/8/20
Sergei Stahu (33) of North End, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (94ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Fined £250, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for two years - can be reduced by six months if course completed by 23/11/20
Blessing Tambula (38) of Lavenham Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (127ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Jordan Wade (23) of The Green, Eltisley
Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 180 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Arunas Zemaitaitis (33) of Cambrian Lane, Corby
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Six points on licence
Ovidijus Barakauskas (27) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Luis Marques De Morais Goncalves (44) of Star Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with a tyre with ply or cord exposed
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Community order - 240 hours unpaid work. Costs £85, victim surcharge £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Thengoliweta Mpoma (29) of Millbank Place, Nottingham
Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 17/4/20
Daniel Syjud (19) of Olive Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £110, victim surcharge £330, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
July 25
Monica Torunska, of Northam Close, Eye Green
Guilty plea to contravening an abatement notice
Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £250, costs £2,187.75
Karol Torunska, of Northam Close, Eye Green
Guilty plea to contravening an abatement notice
Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £250, costs £2,187.75
Erica Wootton-Stamper (40) of Scott Drive, Yaxley
Guilty plea to failing to notify Huntingdonshire District Council of a change in circumstances x2
Fined £22, victim surcharge £30, costs £819
Carolyn Andrews (53) of Pernys Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (82ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 20 months