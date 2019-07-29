Round-up of cases before Peterborough court

July 16, 2019

Joao Bzat of Monument Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Shortacres, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £150

Chris Maughan of Freston, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Sunnymead, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £150

Przemyslaw Kremski, of Thistlemoor Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Essendyke, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £250

Uzma Bibi (38) of Grange Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (51mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, three points on licence

Emma Dunham (46) of Elton Road, Stibbington

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Josh George (20) of Railway Lane South, Sutton Bridge

Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 35 days

Janis Kolcs (40) of Cleatham, Bretton

Guilty plea to failing to provide information about the identity of a driver

Fined £370, victim surcharge £37, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - defendant would be unable to supplement parent’s income in Latvia, who would suffer as a result. Also takes four passengers to work, who would suffer financially if defendant was unable to drive

Ryan Parr (22) of Covington Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose job, there are no local jobs which he would be able to get to due to transport issues, this could mean that the defendant would lose his home. It would also increase pressure on colleagues at work, having to take on his work and his employer would have to recruit a new driver and train them up.

Jason Savory (51) of Windsor Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £106, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Alfreds Volkausks (23) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 40 hours unpaid work

Victim surcharge £85, costs £100. Nine points on licence

Amadu Djalo (23) of no fixed abode

Guilty of speeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

John McKeon (26) of Slade Close, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Eight points on licence

July 17, 2019

Scott Deakin (38) of Kingsline Close, Thorney

Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 13/10/20

Stephen Foster (53) of Sparrow Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21

Laszlo Kacso (42) of Sutton Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 27/8/20

Mohammed Mustafa (24) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to making a phone call for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Matthew Floyd)

Community order - 180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Kristian Pilar (25) of London Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

John Rastall (43) of Brooklands Way, Bourne

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 27/5/20

James Winson (27) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of leg of lamb, hairdryer, three bottles of whisky (value £110.74 from Sainsbury’s)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Compensation of £18.74

Eduardas Zuolys (35) of Deaconscroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 10/4/20

Karl Devoil (42) of The Paddock, Somersham

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug - cannabis

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Fined £600 (£100 for possession of drugs, £500 for failing to provide a specimen), victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed.

Dumitru Negura (27) of Craig Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £350 (£100 possession of cocaine, £250 drug driving (cocaine)), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed

John Tibbs (54) of Butchers Close, Alconbury Weston

Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

July 18, 2019

John McKeon (26) of Slade Close, Ramsey

Found guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £140, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Three points on licence

July 19, 2019

Chloe Smith (28) of Manor House Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable

Guilty plea to assaulting a constable with intent to resist arrest

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £120, victim surcharge £85, costs £300. Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days

Joshua Johnstone (20) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to loitering on the railway after being asked to leave by an authorised person

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Brianna McCluskey (20) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage - window to value of £300

Conditional discharged for six months. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Restraining order until January 18, 2020

Daniel Usher (41) of Taverners Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of electric shaver (value £70 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of five bottles of whisky (value £192 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle (value £260)

Guilty plea to attempting to enter as a trespasser with intent to steal

Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in the course of theft (cutters)

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed 12 months suspended for 18 months. Alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Drug rehabilitation requirement for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Compensation of £260 for theft of bike, £70 for theft of shaver. Cutters to be destroyed

Lee White (39) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Jailed for 28 days. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £115, costs £85

July 12, 2019

Martin Kandrac (35) of Ward Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - Rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Jose Andre (32) of Park Road, Sawtry

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2

Fined £800, victim surcharge £40, costs £300. 12 points on licence (six for each offence). No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - loss of job as vehicle courier and consequent effect on family

Conor Graham (26) of Somerby Garth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Fined £120, victim surcharge £85, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Javed Parvez (51) of Doddington Road, Benwick

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £620. Six points on licence

Yakub Said (32) of Scotney Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to resisting a PC, Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to possession of class B drug - cannabis

Fined £800 (£300 possession of class A, £200 resisting a constable, £300 driving with no insurance) victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Drugs to be destroyed