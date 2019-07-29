Round-up of cases before Peterborough court

July 16, 2019
Joao Bzat of Monument Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Shortacres, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £150
Chris Maughan of Freston, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Sunnymead, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £150
Przemyslaw Kremski, of Thistlemoor Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Essendyke, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £250
Uzma Bibi (38) of Grange Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (51mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, three points on licence
Emma Dunham (46) of Elton Road, Stibbington
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Josh George (20) of Railway Lane South, Sutton Bridge
Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 35 days
Janis Kolcs (40) of Cleatham, Bretton
Guilty plea to failing to provide information about the identity of a driver
Fined £370, victim surcharge £37, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - defendant would be unable to supplement parent’s income in Latvia, who would suffer as a result. Also takes four passengers to work, who would suffer financially if defendant was unable to drive
Ryan Parr (22) of Covington Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose job, there are no local jobs which he would be able to get to due to transport issues, this could mean that the defendant would lose his home. It would also increase pressure on colleagues at work, having to take on his work and his employer would have to recruit a new driver and train them up.
Jason Savory (51) of Windsor Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £106, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Alfreds Volkausks (23) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 40 hours unpaid work
Victim surcharge £85, costs £100. Nine points on licence
Amadu Djalo (23) of no fixed abode
Guilty of speeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
John McKeon (26) of Slade Close, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £350, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Eight points on licence
July 17, 2019
Scott Deakin (38) of Kingsline Close, Thorney
Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 13/10/20
Stephen Foster (53) of Sparrow Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21
Laszlo Kacso (42) of Sutton Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 27/8/20
Mohammed Mustafa (24) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to making a phone call for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Matthew Floyd)
Community order - 180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Kristian Pilar (25) of London Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
John Rastall (43) of Brooklands Way, Bourne
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 27/5/20
James Winson (27) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of leg of lamb, hairdryer, three bottles of whisky (value £110.74 from Sainsbury’s)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Compensation of £18.74
Eduardas Zuolys (35) of Deaconscroft, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 10/4/20
Karl Devoil (42) of The Paddock, Somersham
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug - cannabis
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Fined £600 (£100 for possession of drugs, £500 for failing to provide a specimen), victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed.
Dumitru Negura (27) of Craig Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £350 (£100 possession of cocaine, £250 drug driving (cocaine)), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed
John Tibbs (54) of Butchers Close, Alconbury Weston
Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
July 18, 2019
John McKeon (26) of Slade Close, Ramsey
Found guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £140, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Three points on licence
July 19, 2019
Chloe Smith (28) of Manor House Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable
Guilty plea to assaulting a constable with intent to resist arrest
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £120, victim surcharge £85, costs £300. Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days
Joshua Johnstone (20) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to loitering on the railway after being asked to leave by an authorised person
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Brianna McCluskey (20) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage - window to value of £300
Conditional discharged for six months. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Restraining order until January 18, 2020
Daniel Usher (41) of Taverners Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of electric shaver (value £70 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of five bottles of whisky (value £192 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle (value £260)
Guilty plea to attempting to enter as a trespasser with intent to steal
Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in the course of theft (cutters)
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed 12 months suspended for 18 months. Alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Drug rehabilitation requirement for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Compensation of £260 for theft of bike, £70 for theft of shaver. Cutters to be destroyed
Lee White (39) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Jailed for 28 days. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £115, costs £85
July 12, 2019
Martin Kandrac (35) of Ward Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - Rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Jose Andre (32) of Park Road, Sawtry
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2
Fined £800, victim surcharge £40, costs £300. 12 points on licence (six for each offence). No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - loss of job as vehicle courier and consequent effect on family
Conor Graham (26) of Somerby Garth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Fined £120, victim surcharge £85, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Javed Parvez (51) of Doddington Road, Benwick
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £620. Six points on licence
Yakub Said (32) of Scotney Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to resisting a PC, Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to possession of class B drug - cannabis
Fined £800 (£300 possession of class A, £200 resisting a constable, £300 driving with no insurance) victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Drugs to be destroyed