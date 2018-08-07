‘Rogue traders’ offer to carry out roofing at Peterborough homes

Police are warning about “rogue traders” who are offering to carry out roofing at homes in Peterborough.

Community safety officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “We have had incidents reported in Temple Grange, Werrington, and Newcastle Drive, Orton Longueville. In both these cases the householders were cold called by persons wanting to carry out roofing work.

“Please do not buy any services at the door and never feel pressured into having any work done to your property. We are interested in hearing from anyone who has been targeted in the last few weeks – please email the details to helen.odriscoll@cambs.pnn.police.uk.”