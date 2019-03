Have your say

Armed police have this afternoon arrested a man in Goodens Lane in Wisbech.

Police have been dealing with a man who threatened to harm himself inside a house in Goodens Lane, Wisbech.

Armed police in Wisbech this afternoon. Photo: Terry Harris

Officers were in attendance, including firearms and trained negotiators.

The man has since come out of the property and been arrested.

