Police have closed a road in Peterborough after being called to concerns for a person holding a knife.

Units were called to Lawson Avenue in Stanground at 2.40pm this afternoon.

Officers have cordoned off the road and buses are currently not serving the Lawson Avenue stop.

The woman was sat in the road.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.40pm to reports of concern for a woman in Lawson Avenue.

“Officers are at the scene.”