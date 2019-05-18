Rise in domestic abuse recorded by Cambridgeshire police

More domestic abuse incidents were recorded by Cambridgeshire Constabulary last year, new data reveals.

It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May announced new plans to force councils in England to provide safe homes for victims of domestic abuse.

New Public Health England data shows that Cambridgeshire Constabulary recorded 21 incidents of domestic abuse per 1,000 people aged 16 or over in 2017-18 – compared to 19 two years previously.

That means there were around 14,000 cases between April 2017 and March 2018.

The data includes cases of threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between people aged 16 and over who have been intimate partners or family members.

Charities and councils say the Government’s plans are a positive step, but they want to know how much money will be provided in the face of cuts to local authority budgets.

Nicki Norman, the acting co-chief executive of Women’s Aid, said many of her member organisations were working on an overstretched budget, and more consistent funding was desperately needed.

“We look forward to working with the Government to ensure that this important move to fund refuges is safe, sustainable and delivers the resources that services urgently require to support all women and children fleeing domestic abuse,” she said.

Solace Women’s Aid called for survivors to have access to vital emotional and practical support, as well as secure accommodation.

Chief executive Mary Mason said: “Domestic abuse is a varied crime that is carried out on individuals of all backgrounds and demands a flexible approach.

“If we are truly to help those who have been impacted by abuse, we need to involve multiple services that are trained to have an in-depth understanding of the different ways in which trauma can manifest.”

The Domestic Abuse Bill will also introduce the first ever statutory government definition of domestic abuse, to specifically include economic abuse and controlling and manipulative non-physical abuse.

Ministers have launched a consultation to determine how much funding is needed and where it should go, by talking to victims and survivors as well as organisations which support them and their children.

Funding totalling £22 million has already been made available to 63 projects, allowing local authorities to buy more than 2,000 beds in refuges and to provide access to education and employment.

Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire said an estimated extra £90 million a year extra would be needed for local authorities to provide accommodation for victims.