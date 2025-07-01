REVEALED: The Peterborough locations were most speeding tickets are handed out

In fact, there were more fines given out for offences on the Fletton Parkway in 2024, than there were in the whole of Peterborough the previous year.

In total, 8,956 speeding offences were recorded in Peterborough last year, compared to 4,695 the previous year.

The fastest speed recorded was on the A1(M), when a driver was clocked at 120MPH.

These are the 10 stretches of road in Peterborough where the most tickets were handed out – listed in reverse order.

Speeding in Peterborough There were 8,956 speeding offences recorded in Peterborough last year

A15 Northbound, Paston Parkway There were 113 speeding offences recorded on the A15 Northbound, Paston Parkway in 2024

North Bank There were 144 speeding offences recorded on North Bank in 2024

Brimbles Way, Orton Brimbles There were 180 speeding offences recorded in Brimbles Way, Orton Brimbles in 2024