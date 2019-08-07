Restaurant delivery vehicle 'shunted four feet twice in the same night'

A restaurant delivery vehicle was "shunted four feet twice in the same night", according to police who are investigating.

The alleged incidents took place on Friday, August 2 and involved a vehicle delivering food for Thai restaurant Sassi's in South Street, Bourne.

The Stamford Bourne and Deeping Policing Team posted on Facebook: "The restaurant believe the vehicle was deliberately shunted four feet – twice in the same night. A review of CCTV is to be undertaken. If you have any information that might be useful, please PM us or call 101."

The incident number is 503 of August 2.