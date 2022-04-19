Police are appealing for help to find a prisoner with links to Peterborough who has absconded from a jail.

Adil Pervez escaped from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire today (April 19). He is described as being Asian, aged 30, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with a full beard.

He has ‘MUM’ tattooed on his neck and is believed to frequent Peterborough.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Pervez.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220017152.