Replica machine guns stolen in burglary

Replica machine guns have been stolen in a raid at an airfield.

Two replica 0.50 calibre machine guns have been stolen in a burglary from Spanhoe Airfield in Laxton Road, Harringworth, near King’s Cliffe.

The incident happened between 5pm on Monday, April 22, and 5pm on Saturday, April 27, when the replica guns were stolen from an airfield hanger.

If anyone sees any replica weapons for sale looking similar to the one pictures, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.